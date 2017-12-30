× Police: 3 shot in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis city police are investigating a triple shooting that left 3 men injured on Michigan in south St. Louis.

Police say the shooting happened around 8:10 pm at Michigan and Holly Hills.

The 3 male victims suffered non-life-threatening wounds. One victim was shot in the ankle, one the arm and the last victim was shot in the back.

All 3 victims have been transported to the hospital for treatment.

Police are canvassing the area for suspects.