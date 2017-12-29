Police investigate robbery at Galleria Mall

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. - A man used a fake gun to rob an individual in the Galleria Mall parking lot Friday afternoon, Richmond Heights police said.

According to a police spokesperson, the victim was meeting the suspect in the parking lot to sell him a cellphone. During the sale, the suspect pulled out a gun and stole the phone and cash from the victim.

The suspect, and an accomplice, fled westbound on Interstate 64, but not before tossing the gun out the car window onto the ramp at Brentwood Boulevard. Police recovered the weapon and said it turned out to be a toy.