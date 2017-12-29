Clark Bridge crime fighting cameras up and running

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALTON, Ill. - Criminal catching cameras on the Clark Bridge will reportedly be in use starting this weekend.

Fox2/KPLR11 caught up with crews as they were finishing installing the license plate recognition cameras.

They record license plates of passing cars and trucks using the bridge in and out of Alton, Illinois and alert authorities when a plate linked with a stolen vehicle or a felony is detected.

The Alton City Council unanimously approved the cameras in November saying at the time that the Clark Bridge had become a pipeline for criminal activity.

The cameras cost about $40,000 and are being paid by Alton, Godfrey, and the Madison County State Attorney's Office.