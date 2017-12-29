Family gets second Christmas after home break-in on Christmas Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – A family in East St. Louis was burglarized on Christmas Eve and all of their gifts were stolen. Nearly a week later, the family was surprised with a second chance at experiencing some Christmas joy.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 first heard about this story when the homeowner’s 13-year-old daughter contacted the station just after the burglary on December 24. The only thing she asked was if we could help her mom get a new back door.

East St. Louis Committeeman Nathaniel McCloud of the 20th Precinct saw that story and brought them more than a door.

“I knew I had to do something. I knew I couldn’t stand by and let them feel like they didn’t have anybody,” McCloud said.

Four days after Christmas, McCloud knocked on Cynthia Brown’s door with a truck full of presents for her 14-year-old son Donte and 13-year-old daughter Mahogany. He brought the kids everything from tablets to winter coasts and school uniforms. For Cynthia, Nathanial’s company, Nathanial’s Roofing and More, will replace her back door and a few windows.

“I just want people to know that there are people out here who care, and we do care about each other,” McCloud said. “It takes a village to raise a child and this village raised me I have been out here since I was eight-years-old.”

Cynthia said a few other people dropped off gifts, including an East St. Louis police officer, and she wanted to thank them as well.