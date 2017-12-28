SSM Health Medical Minute – Advantages of anterior hip replacement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - During hip replacement, a surgeon removes the damaged sections of your hip joint and replaces them with parts usually constructed of metal, ceramic and very hard plastic.

This artificial joint (prosthesis) helps reduce pain and improve function. Hip replacement surgery may be an option if hip pain interferes with daily activities and more-conservative treatments haven't helped or are no longer effective. Arthritis damage is the most common reason to need hip replacement. This emerging technique to use anterior side for hip replacement is less invasive than traditional surgery. The incision is smaller, the procedure spares muscle and the recovery time is faster. The anterior hip replacement is also being looked at for previous hip replacement patients who had a posterior replacement.

