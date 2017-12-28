Police look to the public for help in solving gas station robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD, MO - Chesterfield police are looking for a man who robbed a gas station on Christmas Eve.

Surveillance video caught the suspect walking into the gas station. Chesterfield Sgt. Keith Rider said the suspect then walks over to the clerk with a gun, demands money. Then takes the money and leaves the store.

Rider said the clerk described the suspect as a slender man, over six feet tall wearing a Reebok hoodie.

The robbery happed at about 12:30 a.m. on December 24th at the Circle K on Olive near Chesterfield Parkway. Rider said they think the suspect left the gas station on foot and met a car nearby.

If you recognize the suspect you are asked to call the Chesterfield Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS.