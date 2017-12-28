Mother thought she’d never see her son again, after car was stolen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A mother is sharing her story with FOX 2 after her six-month-old was taken in a stolen car on Christmas Day.

"In that moment, all I thought was I am not going to see my son again," D'Anna Williams told FOX 2.

Police said the child was taken in a car in the 3400 block of Spring Avenue shortly before 11 a.m. on Christmas. William said she returned to her Tower Grove South home to lock the door after she forgot. She said she left her son in the car seat and the car running while she locked the door. She said when she turned around her car was gone.

"It replays in my head over and over, it is on repeat right now and all I can hear is the tire screeching and seeing the back of my car," she said.

Williams said minutes after she called 911 police were on the scene and she road with them to a report of a baby left on a porch. She said that's where she was reunited with the six-month-old.

Police said after leaving the baby on the porch the 16-year-old suspect drove off and then tried to run from police but was arrested.

"Don't leave your kids in the car for any reason," Williams said.

She said she is just grateful her baby was not hurt and that people who live in the home where he was left took him inside to stay warm. She said she is not returning to live in her neighborhood because she doesn't want to be reminded of the tragic day.

38.603180 -90.246060