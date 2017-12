× Kirkwood postpones Winter Weather Festival due to cold

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – The City of Kirkwood has cancelled its upcoming Winter Fireworks Festival due to the frigid forecast.

The festival was scheduled for Saturday, December 30 but will has been rescheduled to Saturday, February 10, with fireworks starting at 6:30 p.m. that evening.

The fireworks show will be launched from the parking lot at Kirkwood City Hall.