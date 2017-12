Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VALLEY PARK, Mo. _Firefighters battled a blaze at a home in Valley Park this morning. It started just before 3 a.m. at the home on Valparisio Court near Pettys Hill Road.

The blaze melted the siding of the home next door. One person in the house made it out safely.

Investigators say an exhaust fan in a bathroom may have started that fire but the cause is still under investigation.