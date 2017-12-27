Tools for Teachers Awards

ST. LOUIS - Fox 2 / KPLR 11 honored 12 teachers this year for our Tools for Teachers Award. On Wednesday, a handful of those 12 outstanding educators visited the station to receive a $500 prize, courtesy of Skip Weber from Weber Chevrolet.

 