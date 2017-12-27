× St. James man in custody after Rolla woman killed

ROLLA, Mo. – A 26-year-old St. James man was arrested over the weekend in connection with the fatal shooting of a Rolla woman.

According to Captain Rick Hope, a spokesman for the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting took place December 23 around 6:30 p.m. Deputies were called to investigate a shooting in the 17000 block of County Road 3520.

The victim, 34-year-old Tanya Johnson, was taken to Phelps County Regional Medical Center in Rolla for a gunshot wound. Johnson was later airlifted to University Medical Center in Columbia and pronounced dead just before 8:10 p.m.

Capt. Hope said investigators learned a person at the home, identified as Dallas Hogue, was a convicted felon and had been in possession of a firearm at the time of the shooting.

Hogue was arrested December 24 for unlawful possession of a firearm. His bond was set at $50,000.

An autopsy performed December 26 concluded the cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the torso. However, the exact manner of death has yet to be determined.

The investigation remains ongoing. It’s unclear if Hogue will face any additional charges.