Police arrest caregiver in murder of Florissant woman

FLORISSANT, MO – A Ferguson man is accused of killing a 94-year-old woman, then calling a Uber to leave the crime scene.

Our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report that Tommie C. Coffer, Junior is charged with killing Geneva Richardson on December 18th.

Coffer, who is a caregiver for the victim allegedly beat and stabbed her in the face.

Court documents say when he left Richardson’s home via a Uber, he had several bags with him.

Police say they found a blood-soaked pillow case, t-shirt and latex gloves in a trash bag on a burn pile that was near Suburban and Jean Avenues, which is several miles from his home. Some of the items matched others found in the victim’s home.

Police also say Coffer took checks totaling $2,800 from the victim.

Coffer is charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action and is currently being held in the St. Louis County Justice Center on a$500,000 cash only bond.