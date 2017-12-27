Police and FBI investigating bank robbery in North St. Louis County

FERGUSON, MO – Wednesday the FBI and Ferguson Police Department release photos and information on the so called “Left-handed Bandit”. The suspect is accused of robbing the Great Southern Bank Tuesday just after 5 pm at a branch office located on West Florissant Road.

The suspect, a black male, last seen wearing a navy ski mask, hooded navy jacket with a blue collar, black cargo pants, white-and-grey tennis shoes with yellow soles and grey-and-black gloves. He was also seen carrying a black duffle-style bag.

Police say the man used an assault rifle to rob the bank of an undetermined amount of cash before fleeing the bank.

No was one was injured during the robbery.

Great Southern Bank is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the suspect.

If you have information related to this case, please call the FBI St. Louis office at (314) 589-2500 or the Ferguson Police Department at (314) 522-3100.