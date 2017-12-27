19-year-old charged in armed robbery, carjacking

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A 19-year-old was charged with robbing two people at gunpoint and getting away with a large amount of cash.

Detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said Matthew Beachem and another man jumped into a vehicle, pointed guns at the people inside, and demanded their possessions.

The robbery occurred last Friday, December 22 at N. Kingshighway Boulevard and Lilburn Avenue.

According to court documents, one of the robbers, who was identified only as “MJ,” got into the backseat and pulled out a black pistol. At the same time, the second suspect, later identified as Beachem, opened the driver’s side door and displayed a silver and black handgun.

The suspects went through the victims’ pockets and stole approximately $4,500 in cash, three cellphones, and the vehicle itself – a 2011 Nissan Altima.

The victims said the second robber was wearing a mask, but they identified him as Beachem because they had known him for the last several years and “recognized both the voice and the eyes...”

Police said MJ has not yet been charged.

Meanwhile, Beachem was charged with robbery and armed criminal action. He also faces unrelated drug charges for possession of marijuana. He’s expected to appear in court for those charges in January.