With temperatures forecasted to drop, firefighters issue warning about space heaters

ST. LOUIS – In early December temperatures dropped for the first time this winter and the St. Louis Fire Department responded to three different house fires all started by space heaters.

Captain Garon Mosby said the biggest thing is to use a space heater to supplement your home’s regular heating. He said don’t use space heaters as your main source of heat and never leave them on if you are not in the same room with the heater.

Mosby said space heater aren’t dangerous when used as instructed it is just when people don’t follow those guidelines when things go wrong.

“Don’t splice the wires, don’t use extension cords, don’t run the cords under carpets or rugs and keep away from anything flammable,” Mosby said. “Your space heater should be in the middle of nowhere on an island by its self and when you go to sleep it goes to sleep.”

The fire department is also reminding people to keep watering their Christmas trees and check to make sure their smoke detectors are working.