Terminal 2 evacuated at Lambert Airport after fire alarm goes off

Posted 7:10 pm, December 26, 2017, by , Updated at 07:09PM, December 26, 2017

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Officials at the St. Louis International Lambert Airport were forced to evacuate Terminal 2 at the airport Tuesday evening around 6 pm.

Terminal 2 is largely serviced by Southwest Airlines.  A spokesperson for the airport has told Fox 2 that the terminal was evacuated for about 5 minutes after a fire alarm went off near a restaurant.

Currently the terminal is returning back to normal operations, as Southwest Airlines and the Transportation Security Administration are work to rescreen passengers.