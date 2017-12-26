Terminal 2 evacuated at Lambert Airport after fire alarm goes off
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Officials at the St. Louis International Lambert Airport were forced to evacuate Terminal 2 at the airport Tuesday evening around 6 pm.
Terminal 2 is largely serviced by Southwest Airlines. A spokesperson for the airport has told Fox 2 that the terminal was evacuated for about 5 minutes after a fire alarm went off near a restaurant.
Currently the terminal is returning back to normal operations, as Southwest Airlines and the Transportation Security Administration are work to rescreen passengers.
