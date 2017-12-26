× St. Ann mother and son win $140,000 Show Me Cash jackpot

ST. ANN, Mo. – A St. Ann woman is grateful her son reminded her to get a ticket for a daily lottery drawing earlier this month – the mother and son are now $140,000 richer as a result.

Joan Coyle said her son, Thomas, bought the tickets on the evening of December 13, minutes before the window closed ahead of that night’s draw.

The winning numbers from the drawing were 4-7-12-21-36.

Joan is sharing the prize winnings with Thomas and his brother.

Show Me Cash is a daily in-state draw game with jackpots starting at $50,000. This is the 491st winning ticket sold since the game began in 2008.