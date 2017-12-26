Carjacking suspect arrested after taking vehicle with baby in backseat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - Police said a 16-year-old is in custody after stealing a woman's car on Christmas Day with her 6-month-old in the backseat. Police said it happened in the 3400 block of Spring in the Tower Grove South neighborhood shortly before 11 a.m.

They said the 26-year-old mother was warming up her car and put the baby in the rear car seat. Then, they said she went to lock her front door. Officers said when she turned around she saw the suspect driving off in her car with the baby inside.

Police said the suspect abandoned the baby on somebody's front porch one block away and then kept driving. They said an officer recognized the stolen car in the 3600 block of Wyoming and pursued it. That's when the suspect ditched the stolen car and ran, but officers caught him and arrested him. The baby was not harmed.