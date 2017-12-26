Being more adventurous and traveling in 2018

Posted 12:24 pm, December 26, 2017, by

ST. LOUIS - Michaela Guzy left a corporate career and took a chance on a global journey that changed the course of her life. She’s now an adventurer, travel expert, and entrepreneur, launching the website OhThePeopleYouMeet.com. She visits Fox 2 News at 11 to discuss how you can travel in a budget and eco-friendly way in 2018.