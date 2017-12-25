Couples home ransacked by thieves on Christmas Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS - Crime doesn’t take a holiday. A Metro East family had everything under the Christmas tree stolen. Fox 2’s Dan Gray reported live from East St. Louis where he talked with the crime victims.A very disheartening Christmas for the Williams family of East St. Louis. They had a Christmas Eve surprise that was not merry at all. Earl Williams said, "we came home I tried to open that door it wouldn't open, so I went around the back the door was kicked in open, completely open and we sat outside until the police came."

Earl and his wife Cynthia Brown and their two teenagers are finding it difficult to find some joy this Christmas. Cynthia told Dan, "no I don't have no type joy in me, not after when I walked in last night, I don't have none whatsoever."

When the couple walked in to their home on North 76th Street they found it ransacked. Thieves went through every room. They took about 20 presents under their tree plus other items including some jewelry. The burglary happened while the Williams were away at Cynthia`s sister house for a Christmas Eve gathering.

Earl said, "the police said it happened to be multiple people because it was all kind of footprints in the back and there was a set that walked from the house to the back gate and this was all in the snow, it was snowing while this was happening. Cynthia is afraid. She told Dan "only thing I’m worried about they gonna try it again while he`s gone and me the kids here."

The children 14-year-old Donte and 13-year-old Mahogany are staying at their aunt's house for the time being as their parents try to figure out how to pick up the pieces and move forward. "They stronger than I am, they like momma, its going be okay the lord will bless us. But it’s a lot of thugs around here, it`s a lot of shooting around here, I mean it doesn't faze me cause everywhere I live its shooting its thugs but I never think someone would kick in my door," Cynthia said.

The family moved in just four months ago, and they've been broken into twice.

Earl Williams has posted information about last night's theft on his Facebook page.

He says they are getting some responses of encouragement to stay strong.

If you would like to help out this family through this sad time during the holidays, they said they don't mind having their home phone number publicized as a way to contact them. Its 618-213-7547.