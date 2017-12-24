Rapper Smino speaks to students about creating success from life’s challenges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis is home to a host of talented musicians who make headlines in the entertainment world.

The latest being a rapper, who Apple music dubbed, artist of the week in 2017.

When you`re from St. Louis and make it big, you tend to want to give back.

That urge didn`t skip St. Louis born-national recording artist Smino as he made his return to perform for Christmas, “I just wanted to do something that showed the kids that we still care about you.”

With performing arts programs being cut from schools, most notably at his alum-mater Hazelwood School District, the rapper says he knew he had to do something impactful.

'It sparked a sense of urgency in me because that`s the only reason I liked school was art man.'

Before performing at Kribmas, his 2nd annual concert that sold-out at Delmar Hall on Saturday, the Vogue-featured music artist stopped by to share words of wisdom to students at Show-Me Arts Academy, “'Try to kind of help inspire them. It`s all about inspiration today.”

And there was plenty of that.

Smino listened to some students sing, while speaking in depth about creating success out of the challenges that life may bring.

Marty Casey is the founder of the academy, “It`s a balance for St. Louis It lets us know that if we work together we all can succeed at anything and dreams do come true. He a walking witness of coming from St. Louis and seeing his dreams come to fruition.”

With Smino stopping by, Casey says she`s hoping his words are an inspiration, “I really hope that my children take it all in and use it to add on who they are in their talents and become whatever they are dreaming about.”

Student Alex Talir said, “The biggest take away is when Smino said when people around you are doubting you or putting negative thoughts into your mind, instead do frying to prove them wrong. Just leave them all together and find people who will prove you wrong when you doubt yourself.”

It`s those words, Smino is hoping resonates well with young performers with his similar background, “They haven`t necessary seen dope creators come from St. Louis go far and I`m trying to eliminate that and that`s the goal.”