Amber Alert issued for mising 1-year-old Springfield child

SPRINGFIELD, MO – The Springfield Missouri Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for 1-year-old Eli Bandrovskiy. Police say the boy was taken from his mother’s home during a visitation by the childs biological father, 33-year-old Viktor Anatolievich Bandurocskiy.

Both the child and his father were last seen on North Glenstone in Springfield around 9 pm on Friday night.

Authorities believe the two are in the Houston Texas area, after the father’s mobile phone was pinged around 1 pm Christmas Eve.

Eli Bandurocskiy is white, male, age 1, 32 lbs, blonde hair, hazel eyes, unknown complexion, with, wearing thick navy cardigan sweater with 2 red horizontal stripes and large buttons, grey under shirt, blue and gray striped pajama pants, and blue and lime green velcro tennis shoes. The child had a spare set of clothing described as a grey Christmas sweatshirt, blue shirt, and black skinny jeans.

His father is described as a white, male, age 33, height 5’10”, 150 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, unknown complexion, wearing a black button up shirt and dark blue jeans.

The father has a history of domestic abuse, drug use, and has made threats towards the child.

They were last seen in white 2008 Scion TC bearing Arkansas license plate 940MNT.

If you have seen the father and/or child, please call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1171.