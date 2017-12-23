Last-minute shoppers flood stores, shopping centers ahead of Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – “It’s the rush,” shopper Jessica Chambers said. “It’s the excitement of getting the last-minute deals.”

How many days are there until Christmas? It doesn’t matter to sisters Jessica Chambers and Marquitta Hopkins as they brave the crowds for some last-minute shopping

“Crowds don’t bother me,” shopper Marquitta Hopkins said. “I’ll stand in line two hours for a deal.”

Surprisingly, they’re not the only ones.

JC Penny in West County Mall is full of shoppers grabbing that last trinket for the special someone on their list.

“I just been so busy this year with so many other things, projects and what not that my last couple days here I decided to get out,” shopper Chris Sabatino said.

According to the International Council of Shopping Centers, 76% of adult shoppers say they plan to continue shopping up until Christmas.

However, it may not be wise to count out young shoppers as well.

“I don’t know,” a young shopper said. “I just didn’t think about it and I just needed some presents for my friends so I came to the mall.”

As the countdown draws to the end, some shoppers are on the fence if they’ll have to go into stores one more time.

“I don’t plan on being out here tomorrow, but if it’s to be with her then I’ll be out here tomorrow,” Chambers said. “Spending the last of my paycheck, you know!”

JC Penny in West County Mall will be open until midnight tonight for those shoppers who still need that one last item.