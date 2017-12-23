Holiday travel with first measurable snow this Winter in St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas as the cold rain overnight transitioned to snow. This has made for slippery travel conditions Saturday morning. Much of the area saw snow accumulations from 1 to 2 inches.

Many roads are still wet and slushy, but conditions will improve as temperatures climb above freezing.

Nearly 200 MoDot trucks started treating the roads just after midnight on Friday.

AAA is estimating that there could be a record number of year-end holiday travelers this year, with over 107 million people traveling for Christmas and New Year's. People are making their way to families by way of planes, trains and automobiles.

MoDot officials would like to remind drivers to give as much room as possible for truck operators as they try to do their job to keep the roads safe.

"If you are right up on us, we can`t do our job. We don`t need to be worrying about the public, we need to be worrying about our roads and we can`t clear roads if the public is crowding us,” said Pam Meador, MoDot St. Charles Maintenance Supervisor.

"We`ll have trucks across the whole district as needed, we have over half our staff at every building across the district,” said Mark Croarkin, Assistant District Engineer of MoDot St. Louis.

Authorities say Saturday is a perfect day to stay in until the roads are clear, and then head out and get that last-minute shopping done. The majority of the snow is expected to melt Saturday afternoon once skies clear and temperatures reach the mid to upper 30s.