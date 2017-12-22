Couple charged with murder following fatal heroin overdose

PERRYVILLE, Mo. – A Perryville couple was arrested and charged in connection with a fatal heroin overdose over the summer.

According to Cpl. Jeri Cain, a spokesperson for the Perryville Police Department, officers responded to a report of a possible overdose on August 12, 2017 in a residence in the 500 block of W. North Street.

Police found the overdose victim in the bathroom of the home and also located a bag containing drugs and drug paraphernalia, Cain said.

The victim died as a result of the overdose.

Investigators interviewed two people at the home, who admitted to trading the heroin for prescription pain pills and methamphetamine with the victim.

The couple, identified as 21-year-old Jason Pirrie and 19-year-old Miranda McAdams, were arrested December 21 and December 22, respectively.

Pirrie and McAdams were both charged with second-degree murder and distribution of a controlled substance. They remain in custody at the Perry County Sheriff’s Department on $75,000 cash-only bond each.