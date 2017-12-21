Special anniversary for St. Louis County PD’s first woman officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, Mo. – Winona ‘Jeanie’ Schreiber is a woman of distinction. On Thursday, Schreiber celebrated 60 years with the St. Louis County Police Department. In fact, she was the department’s first female officer.

When she began in 1957, Officer Jeanie Schreiber faced an uphill battle as the first and only female police officer in St. Louis County. Today, there are 133 women officers on the force.

Schreiber was honored for her service during Thursday’s meeting between the board of police commissioners, St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger, and former police chief Ron Battelle.

“They would drive me everywhere because they weren’t sure what to do with a female police officer,” Schreiber said. “So I appreciate them putting forth their effort and using me as a tryout.”