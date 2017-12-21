JCPenney closing Hampton Village store in January

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Department store chain JCPenney is closing its only location in St. Louis City next month.

A spokesman for the retail giant said the store, located in the Hampton Village Plaza, will begin a liquidation sale on January 2. The 50,000-square foot store will close for good on January 21.

The other JCPenney locations in the area will not be closed.

The Hampton Village JCPenney employs 45 people. Some employees will be transferred to other stores. Those who aren’t will receive a week of severance pay and career training.