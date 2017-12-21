Fire destroys home in Lincoln County subdivision

MOSCOW MILLS, Mo. – A Lincoln County family has lost its home just days before Christmas.

According to a spokesperson for the Lincoln County Fire Protection District, the fire occurred in the 200 block of Hammerstone Drive, located in the Majestic Lakes subdivision just south of Moscow Mills.

Firefighters from Lincoln County, Old Monroe, Wentzville, Hawk Point, Winfield, and Elsberry responded to help fight the blaze. They managed to keep the flames of the burning residence from spreading to neighboring homes.

Four people were inside the home at the time of the fire but managed to escape. Though the home is said to be a total loss, no one was injured.

Investigators said the cause of the fire was accidental.