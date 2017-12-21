El Monstero collaborates with Pi, 4 Hands Brewery for BackStoppers charity

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Pi Pizza, 4 Hands Brewery, and the band El Monstero are teaming up to help support BackStoppers.

In conjunction with Thursday’s El Monstero concert at the Pageant, Pi Pizza and 4 Hands Brewery are sharing a portion of sales to the BackStoppers charity.

“The block is always fun when Monstero’s here, but now with all this excitement around the beer and new pairings on food we're doing, it’s going to be a hoot,” said Chris Sommers, owner of Pi Pizza.

The band will donate a portion of ticket sales to BackStoppers as well.

“El Monstero leads it. They pick a charity every year and several years they have choosen BackStoppers and it’s a great fit for us because we've supported BackStoppers for years as well.”

Meanwhile, 4 Hands Brewery will take over Pi for the next weeks, and has fashioned 20 new, custom-made brews for the occasion. The overall promotion runs through the end of January.

El Monstero’s six concert run at the Pageant on Thursday night and concludes December 30.