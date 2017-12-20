Man returns to city streets to hand out resumes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – At the corner of Carr and Tucker, Donald Grooms greeted motorists Wednesday morning.

“Well, today I'm trying to get some leads for some jobs,” Grooms said.

During the morning rush hour, Grooms took to the streets of St. Louis with resumes in hand. The unemployed Illinois resident was laid off in August and has been looking for new work ever since.

“I've had people turn around and come back,” Grooms said. “I’ve handed out probably 20 resumes. I printed out 78 and the reason why I did 78 is because all I had left was 78 sheets of paper.”

Two years ago, Grooms passed out resumes in front of Busch Stadium after hard times had befallen the married father of two, now with another on the way in May. His efforts resulted in a two-year contract job with Monsanto. But when that came to an end in August, Grooms said he hasn’t had any luck in finding work and bills are mounting.

“I'm going to do what it takes to take care of my family,” Grooms said. “I'm not afraid to roll up my sleeves and get the job done.”

He’s hopeful his efforts will be successful before the end of the year.