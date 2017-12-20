How federal tax reform will affect Main Street — in St. Charles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video ST. CHARLES, Mo. - The big question on Main Street is: what does this tax reform bill mean for my small business?

Some business owners are hesitate about the tax bill, while others are all for it.

Either way, the bill is headed to President Donald Trump’s desk and he's expected to sign the bill into law.

Just weeks ago, the president made a visit to St. Charles, Missouri to sell his tax plan, using small businesses on the Historic Main Street as the prime benefactors.

One woman, who didn’t want to identify herself or her business, said she’s unsure how the tax bill will affect her and the neighboring businesses around her.

The president is hoping to have that bill on his desk and signed by Christmas.