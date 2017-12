Dine out fundraiser for injured Arnold officer Ryan O’Connor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARNOLD, Mo. _A grassroots effort to help an injured Arnold police officer is December 20. It's a dine out event for Officer Ryan O'Connor and his family.

The woman behind the effort is Katie Zaitz Fink.

She also organized support for injured Officer Mike Flamion and fallen Officer Blake Snyder. Now she has organized tonight's dine out event at participating area restaurants.

More than 60 restaurants have signed up to participate, with most donating 10 percent of sales and some 20 percent.

List of the participating restaurants: