Trio steals Apple products from Arnold Target

According to Det. Lt. James Jones, a spokesman for the Arnold Police Department, the robbery happened Monday, December 18 just after 10:20 p.m. in the 3800 block of Vogel Road.
The three suspects entered the Target, picked out two baskets, a pair of hammers, and other items before walking to the electronics section of the store. One of the suspects used a hammer to smash a display case while the suspect with the other hammer acted as a lookout.
Jones said all three suspects took 13 iPads, 9 Apple Watches, 2 iPhones, and several other attachments worth approximately $28,000.
The suspects left the scene in a black, 4-door vehicle with unknown license plates.
Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities or whereabouts is asked to contact the Arnold Police Department at 636-296-3204 or the Arnold Detective Bureau at 636-296-2385.