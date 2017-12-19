× Thief steals boy’s bicycle given to him from sheriff’s department

WARREN COUNTY, Mo. – A nine-year-old Warren County boy was the victim of theft Monday night. Elliott Akers received the bicycle of his dreams Sunday because of the Shop with a Cop program through the Warren County Sheriff’s Department. The next night, the bike was stolen from his yard.

“It was everything to me that I got that bike that I’ve been wanting,” he said.

Elliott’s mother could not believe the one big present her son was going to receive this Christmas was gone.

“It’s absolutely terrible. This is a time for giving and not for taking,” said Rebecca Abts. “It was just a terrible act that they did and it crushed him.”

Abts called the Warren County Sheriff’s Department to report the theft. A deputy searched the area and found the bike nearby. The investigation is continuing.

“He (the deputy who found the bike) had donated $110 of his own money so this was kind of personal to him because he felt like his own money was actually stolen,” said Abts. “So I think he worked that much harder you know to recover the bike.”

Elliott is all smiles again.

“I love that bike,” he said.

Abts hopes anyone thinking about stealing will think again and ask for help instead.

“We’re going to have a great Christmas now,” she said.