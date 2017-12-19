Preservationists demand historic facade for $100 million apartment building project

ST. LOUIS, MO – A plan to build a $100 million 33-story apartment tower across the street from Busch Stadium is up in the air. Monday the St. Louis Preservation Board said the developer can build at 300 South Broadway, only if it retains a corner of the existing buildings 1890’s brick facade.

The preservationists say the new tower needs to retain some architectural continuity to match Busch Stadium’s retro 19th century style; a style that was inspired by the old brick buildings nearby.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the board’s condition “would be a deal killer” according to apartment development team member Jack Holleran of HDA Architects.