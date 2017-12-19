Man who killed for a car on Craigslist gets life in prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Michael Gordon was sentenced Tuesday to serve life in prison without parole for murder and an additional life sentence for armed criminal action.

The 27-year-old was found guilty for shooting and killing 19-year-old Taylor Clark in May 2015.

Clark, a sophomore at Southern Illinois University of Edwardsville was selling his red Nissan 350-Z on Craigslist. St. Louis County Prosecutors said Gordon lured Clark to a lot in Hazelwood, shot him once in the face then dumped his body and tried to cover it up.

Prosecutors say Gordon killed Clark for his car to replace his own red Nissan 350-z which had been repossessed.

St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Bob McCulloch said they’re pleased Gordon got the maximum sentence but it will never replace the loss of Taylor Clark.

“You tend to forget that these sorts of crimes don’t affect just the person who was killed but so many other people and that’s something the needs to be brought to the attention of the court and the public,” said McCulloch.

McCulloch said among the moving statements read in the courtroom at Tuesday’s sentencing was a letter Taylor’s 11-year-old brother wrote about how the death of his older brother affected him.