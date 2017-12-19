× 24-hour warming center opens in St. Louis County

St. Louis County and the Salvation Army are joining forces to offer expanded warming shelter hours again this winter. Their shelter on Page avenue near Overland is now open 24 hours a day and seven days a week until March 16th. The facility can serve up to 48 people.

They will have access to a warm place to stay, plus meals, laundry facilities and case management to help them find homes.

If you need help with your heating bill visit the Heat Up St. Louis homepage at HeatUpStLouis.org.