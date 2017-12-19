× 11-year-old dies following utility vehicle accident

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – An 11-year-old Macoupin County girl died Tuesday as a result of injuries suffered in a utility vehicle accident over the weekend.

According to the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Department, the accident occurred around 6:15 p.m. on December 17 on Walker Road, approximately one mile west of Spanish Needle Road and 1.5-miles north of Illinois Route 16.

Deputies discovered 11-year-old Madyson Loftis unconscious and barely breathing. Loftis was airlifted to St. Louis Children’s Hospital, along with an eight-year-old boy.

Investigators discovered five people were riding an 800 Polaris Ranger utility vehicle (UTV) on Walker Road. A 12-year-old boy was driving the vehicle. A 44-year-old man was in the passenger seat, holding a four-year-old boy. Loftis and the eight-year-old boy were in the back bed of the UTV.

The UTV went down a steep grade on Walker Road and the front tire dropped into a deep wash out, causing the front tires to turn sideways; the vehicle rolled over and down the slope as a result.

The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office said Loftis died at 3:47 a.m. Tuesday at Children’s Hospital.