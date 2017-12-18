Suspects caught on camera stealing ATM from Monroe County bar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERLOO, IL – The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department is searching for three men who were caught on camera stealing an ATM from the Route 3 Bar.

Police said the suspects stole the ATM machine from the bar located at 6180 State Route 3. They’ve released photos hoping somebody will know who the suspects are and turn their names in. The surveillance video, which is marked December 10th, shows the men inside the empty bar turning the ATM on its side and hauling it off.

If you know who the men are you can report their names and remain anonymous. Call the Monroe County Sheriff's Department at 618-939-6464 or the crime tip hotline at 618-939-8477.