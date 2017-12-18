× Lawyer wants all documents released in Jason Stockley murder case

ST. LOUIS – The lawyer for the family of Anthony Lamar Smith heads to federal court Monday. Attorney Al Watkins filed a motion for the release of all documents related to the 2011 fatal shooting of Smith by former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley.

The former officer testified he shot Smith after seeing him reach for a gun. But an independent report released earlier this month found that evidence showing only Stockley’s—and not Smith’s—DNA on the weapon was withheld from Watkins and his team during a 2012 civil rights violation trial.

“It did not include emails. It did not include minutes from the Board of Police Commissioners,” Watkins said. “It did not include memoranda and other writings, which supported the proposition that not only did the DNA evidence exist, but those who were responsible for exposing that DNA evidence knew it existed but chose not to disclose it.”

Watkins said state attorneys for the Chris Koster administration and the city counselor’s office cite attorney-client privilege for the reason an edited report was originally released. However, Watkins said the privilege does not apply because the police board of commissioners no longer exists and “privilege does not attach to illegal acts.”