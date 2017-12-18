Cardinals pitcher helps teen get lifesaving leukemia treatment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Tonight a young lady with only weeks to live in the Dominican Republic is in St. Louis to get the lifesaving treatment she needs to survive.

17-year-old Camile is suffering from leukemia and if it wasn't for some St. Louis angels, doctors say the cancer would have killed her.

Camile arrived in St. Louis Sunday night after doctors on a medical mission back in November thought all they could offer her was pain medication and prayers.

But after meeting the teenage girl, one of the doctors, Dr. Rob Hanson a Pediatric Oncologist at Mercy Children`s Hospital said they had to try and help her.

With the help of St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez and his Tsunami Waves Foundation, along with the Pujols Family Foundation, Camile was flow to St. Louis to get the care she needs at St. Louis Mercy Hospital.

Through a series of doctors, donors, volunteers, pilots, planes, and a network of new friends and family she now has a chance battle her leukemia.