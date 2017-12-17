Firefighters discover Granite City couple dead after house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANITE CITY, IL - A man and a woman are dead after their house caught fire overnight in Granite City. It happened around 4:30am Sunday in a home in the 1700 block of Minerva Street.

Firefighter say when they arrived on the scene there was heavy fire coming from the living room of the house. Once they were able to get safely into the home, they found the victims, Randall Witter, Sr., 70, and Rhonda Witter, 59. They leave behind five children and eight grandchildren. The family says the couple’s beloved dog, Boston, also died.

Some family members have already placed balloons and a cross in the front yard. Neighbors say the couple had only lived on the block for a few weeks.

The cause of the fire in under investigation.

Funeral arrangements are pending via the Wojstrom Funeral Home of Pontoon Beach, Illinois. The family has started a GoFundMe account to help with funeral costs.