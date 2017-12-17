Crosses count 199 St. Louis murders in 2017

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - The city of St. Louis is approaching a tragic milestone. Police are now investigating the 199th homicide of the year. The last time St. Louis experienced 200 homicides was 1995, 22 years ago. One church is helping to put the numbers in perspective.

White crosses are strategically placed outside Mount Beulah Missionary Baptist Church. On the lawn each one represents a life lost to homicide in the city of st. Louis this year.

It is a December tradition started by the Mt. Beulah Missionary Baptist Church in St. Louis. Church leaders say the crosses are meant to memorialize the victims of violence. The church says it's a reminder to the community about how many times this year people have turned to violence to settle their differences .

The pastor says some people have given up on trying to make things better but the stakes are too high for him to do that. He hopes the rest of the st. Louis community will agree.

Each cross bears the name of a homicide victim. The crosses will remain in place until January 1, 2018.