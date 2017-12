× Blues call up defenseman Alex Pietrangelo from Injury

ST. LOUIS- The St. Louis Blues have announced that defenseman Alex Pietrangelo will be back on the ice after missing the past four games due to a lower- body injury. Pietrangelo is an asset to the Blues, he is ranked third among all defensemen with seven goals on the season.

Tonight the Blues take on the Winnipeg Jets Sunday at 5p.m.