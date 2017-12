Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KIRKWOOD, MO - U.S. Senator Claire McCaskill (D-MO) hosted her 50th town hall of the year Saturday at St. Louis Community College Meremac Campus in Kirkwood. McCaskill says town hall meetings are the only way for Missouri voters to make sure their voices are heard.

She says she wants to hear Missouri’s concerns and worries as she prepares to head back to Washington, D.C. Among the concerns she has, the new Republican tax plan that's all but certain to become law.