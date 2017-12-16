× Police investigating St. Louis’ 199th homicide of the year

ST. LOUIS, MO – An early morning shooting leaves St. Louis with 199 homicides on the year. Detectives report that around 1:30am Saturday, a man in his 40s was found dead after being shot multiple times near the intersection of Ashland and north Newstead.

Another shooting took place in the same block of north Newstead Saturday afternoon. A woman in her 40s was shot and wounded. Detectives have not said if the cases are related.

The next killing will mark the first time since 1995 that St. Louis recorded 200 homicides in a year.