Australian police accuse man of acting as North Korean economic agent

The Australian Federal Police have arrested a 59-year-old Australian man for allegedly acting as an economic agent for North Korea with the intent of raising revenue for the Pyongyang government.

Police say the man — a naturalized Australian citizen of Korean descent — allegedly brokered the sale of missiles, missile components and expertise from North Korea to other international entities, and discussed the supply of weapons of mass destruction.

The man, whose name was not released by police, also planned to transfer coal from North Korea to entities in Vietnam and Indonesia, police said. Police said there is no evidence that the governments of those two countries were aware of the plan.

These actions are alleged breaches of UN and Australian sanctions.

“This case is like nothing we have ever seen on Australian soil,” Australian Federal Police Assistant Commissioner Neil Gaughan

“This is the first time charges have been laid under the Commonwealth Weapons of Mass Destruction Act in Australia, and the first time we have laid charges specifically for alleged breaches of UN sanctions against North Korea.”

The suspect was on police radar

The man was to appear in court on Sunday.

Police said in a statement they plan to allege that:

“The man provided services to a Weapons of Mass Destruction Program and discussed the sale of specialist services and ballistic missile technology, with a view to generating income for the North Korean regime.”

“Those discussions have included the establishment of a ballistic missile production facility, the supply of missile construction plans and the provision of North Korean technical specialists for training and development outside of North Korea.”

“He discussed the possible sale of missile guidance systems in an effort to generate further income for North Korea.”

Gaughan said the man had been under investigation for months. AFP officers conducted search warrants in Sydney on Saturday and the man was “subsequently arrested.”

The maximum penalty for the offenses is 10 years’ imprisonment, police said.

“The Australian public should be assured that police have acted to ensure no direct risk to our community. The AFP endeavours to support international efforts to maintain peace and security,” Gaughan said in the police statement.

“Any individual who attempts to fly in the face of sanctions cannot and will not go unnoticed in Australia.”

More charges against the man have not been ruled out, according to the police statement.

