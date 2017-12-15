St. Louis Board of Aldermen sets clean energy benchmarks

St. Louis is making the leap to 100 percent clean energy and is racing against the clock to do so, thanks to a resolution passed unanimously by the board of aldermen. Under the resolution, St. Louis must meet several deadlines as it works to transition to 100 percent clean energy. The first of those benchmarks is in 2035.