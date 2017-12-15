Police looking for package thief with unique coat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - St. Louis police are looking for a package thief with a very distinct coat. Home security video shows a woman walk right up to the porch of a home in the 3800 block of Robert Avenue in south St. Louis. She picks up the package, walks to her car, and drives away.

The home owners posted a picture on Facebook for people to see in hopes of finding the thief and warning others.

The home owners did not wish to speak on camera but they did say the package was dropped off at 12:30pm Thursday and the woman took the package at 1:30pm.

Police are investigating and looking for this woman who was wearing this unique looking blue and white coat. She didn’t notice a camera because its inside the doorbell.

FOX 2 spoke with neighbors on the street who have been receiving packages but none told me they have had anything stolen. Several homes on the block have security cameras.

As far as the suspect’s car, the home owners say it appears to be a small dark grey or blue sedan, maybe a Honda or Nissan

The home owner says they have lived on the street for four years and haven’t had any issues in the past.

If you recognize or have seen the suspect, call St. Louis city police.