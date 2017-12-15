× Police looking for Florissant bank robbery suspect

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who robbed a Florissant bank earlier this week.

According to Sgt. Shawn McGuire, a spokesman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the robbery occurred December 11 at 1 p.m., at the First Bank in the 4000 block of N. Highway 67.

Investigators learned the suspect entered the bank, approached the teller’s counter, and passed over a note demanding money. The suspect did not display a weapon or imply he had one, McGuire said.

The suspect left the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured during the robbery.

The suspect was described as an African-American man in his late 20s or early 30s, with an average build, standing approximately 5’5” tall with a thin to average build. He had a goatee.

Police said the suspect was wearing a gray skull cap, a black pull-over hoodie, dark sunglasses, blue pants, and red shoes.

Anyone with information on the bank robbery is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.